      Nike Air Kukini

      Men's Shoes

      3,492,649₫
      4,109,000₫
      15% off

      Slip on, slip off. Straight to the trails, straight to the streets. The Nike Air Kukini brings casual and technical together. Sublimated graphics and stretchy materials, including comfy neoprene-like fabric, are inspired by the speed of mountain athletics and triathletes. A webbed support system adds a fast-paced look. And Air cushioning puts the cherry on the bottom for this boundary-pushing paradox of comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/White/Kumquat
      • Style: DJ6418-001

