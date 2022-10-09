Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Kukini SE

      Men's Shoes

      3,492,649₫
      4,109,000₫
      15% off

      Let opposites attract with the Nike Air Kukini. Bridging casual with technical, its stretchy neoprene-like fabric hugs your foot, while the caged support system adds a sporty finish (inspired by '90s ski suits). Visible Air cushioning puts the cherry on the bottom for this boundary-pushing paradox of perfection.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White/Mystic Navy/White/Aviator Grey
      • Style: DV1894-100

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of 5.000.000₫ or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 4-5 Business Days
      • Express delivered 2-4 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)


      Nike Members enjoy free returns.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Kukini SE.