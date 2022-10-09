Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Member Access

      Nike Air Force 1 Mid React

      Men's Shoes

      4,259,000₫

      Amplify your off-court style with the Nike Air Force 1 Mid React. Fusing modern comfort with legendary hoops style, it delivers a futuristic sensation. The drop-in footbed puts React tech in the perfect position so you can feel the soft, springy cushioning. A rich mixture of materials on the upper adds bold expression to the storied b-ball look.

      • Colour Shown: Summit White/Grey Fog/Barely Grape/Summit White
      • Style: DQ1872-101

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Your order of 5.000.000₫ or more gets free standard delivery.


      • Standard delivered 4-5 Business Days
      • Express delivered 2-4 Business Days

      Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)


      Nike Members enjoy free returns.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 Mid React.