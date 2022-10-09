Let your rebellious spirit shine through in the Air Force 1 '07 LX. Stitched overlays, bold details and just the right amount of hoops style help these kicks turn heads on the street. Pops of pink and soft real and synthetic leather dressed up as faux snakeskin add a hint of attitude to give an already legendary look an update that's as expressive as you are.
Your order of 5.000.000₫ or more gets free standard delivery.
Orders are processed and delivered Monday-Friday (excluding public holidays)
Nike Members enjoy free returns.
0 Stars
Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX.