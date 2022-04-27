6,609,000₫

Chris Gibbs and UNION continue to push Jordan Brand design in vintage-inspired directions that feel new and look fresh. For the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 2, UNION took a luxury-inspired style and flipped it, adding an alternative array of premium details in a muted Grey Fog colourway. Taking textiles from their own history in streetwear culture, they have created an upper that is a mixed materials maverick—combining durable canvas and rich suede for an unexpected effect. For a modern, colourful twist on a classic silhouette, the suede mid-panel is perforated instead of featuring the AJ2's lizard-like textured leather, allowing an Equator Blue accent to create a pop of heritage flavour. A custom Jumpman label on the tongue sits alongside a sample tag-inspired UNION woven label and UNION lace tab.

SKU: DN3802-001