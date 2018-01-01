HIGH SUPPORT WHEN YOU NEED IT.
ALL-DAY COMFORT, ALL THE TIME.
Smart fabric kicks into gear for high support the moment you need it, and relaxes
for incredible comfort as you recover and move on to the rest of your day.
WHAT MAKES THIS BRA DIFFERENT?
The Nike Motion Adapt Bra kicks into gear when you do. Smart fabric layered into the bra
becomes stronger and more supportive as you work out. While you rest and recover, the
fabric relaxes and contours to your natural shape for an incredibly comfortable feel.
Sport:Skateboarding
Power Move:Fronstside Feeble
Biggest Challenge:My recent injury. It's my first big injury,
and at first I was shocked. But I know
I'll come back stronger.
Biggest Win:Winning gold at X Games 2017
Women's Street competition.
Outside My Sport:I love karaoke. I love to sing!
3 Things I Can't Live Without:My family, skateboarding and music.
Favourite Thing About The Motion Adapt Bra:It felt very natural, like it's a part of me.
Sport:American Track and Field, High Jumper
Power Move:Fosbury Flop
Biggest Challenge:I used to get really nervous before I would jump.
I'd take my approach and just run through and
not jump. But I grew up and got past a lot of
those insecurities.
Biggest Win:When I won the 2016 IAAF World Indoor
Championship for High Jump. When it
happened, it just blew me away.
Outside My Sport:I like to shoot fashion and street photography.
3 Things I Can't Live Without:My camera. My dog. And my family.
Favourite Thing About The Motion Adapt Bra:When I was jumping, I didn't feel the bra sliding up.
That's a big plus side.
Sport:Street Workout
Power Move:Scorpion Push-Up
Biggest Challenge:When I was a rhythmic gymnast, I moved to
Chicago [to train for the Olympics]. I felt
really lonely. I had to learn how to push
through it–because I was training
for the Olympics, I couldn't be weak.
Biggest Win:Winning the 2015 Street Workout
Freestyle World Championships.
Outside My Sport:I'm studying kinesiology. I want to
become a physical therapist.
3 Things I Can't Live Without:My dad: he's my biggest motivation. Training:
I have to work out. Friends and family: they
support and motivate me.
Favourite Thing About The Motion Adapt Bra:It literally felt like I wasn't wearing anything… not
once did I have to think about adjusting it.