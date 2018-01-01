ADDED TO CART
READY SET GO: ALL RUNNERS NEED TO BE ATHLETES

RUNNING PLAN
READY SET GO
ALL RUNNERS NEED
TO BE ATHLETES YOU GOTTA WORKOUT TO RUN FASTER, FITTER, STRONGER.

You’re six runs in (booyah), but guess what? You’re not just a runner. You’re an athlete.
Cross-training is a great way to take advantage of a Recovery Day. YOU’VE GOT TO DO MORE THAN RUN TO RUN BETTER From building a strong core, to strengthening your legs for those long strides, cross-training will help
you run better. We use the Nike+ Training Club workouts to make us stronger, faster and fitter runners. We
recommend working out with the NTC App on a Recovery Day or using a workout to complement your run. HERE ARE SOME NTC WORKOUTS TO GET YOU STARTED TO BUILD STAMINA: FRESH HIT An introduction to high intensity interval training with moves that challenge every part of the body. CARDIO HUSTLE WORKOUT Improve reaction time and build lean muscle with power moves and stability work. TO STRETCH IT OUT, TRY: RUN READY YOGA WORKOUT Bend, breathe and find your flow with this 6-minute yoga-inspired program to support your running.
This can be used before or after your workout. YOGA READY WORKOUT Go with the flow and explore posture and technique with this calm introduction to yoga. FOR A STRONGER CORE:
 CORE STABILITY WORKOUT This focuses on your core and strengthens the muscles groups that support the hip joint,
helping to build strength for your stride. ABS AND ARMS WORKOUT This strength-based workout incorporates drills focused on alternating upper and lower body muscle
groups while consistently activating the core.

READY SET GO: 10 RUN PLAN The number one rule of running is to run.
Sounds easy enough, right?

