ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart
Nike-Kids-Running-Guide.jpg

KIDS' RUNNING SHOE GUIDE
 Start off on the right foot and find the perfect kids' running shoe.

nike_yacontentguide_running_desktop_slice_03.jpg

RUNNING SHOE GUIDE

Nike-Kids-Running-Shoe-Guide1.jpg

NIKE MAKES RUNNING SHOES RIGHT FOR KIDS Each and every shoe is engineered to fit the
needs of young runners' feet. Shoes are designed
to accommodate how the foot moves while running.
Cushioning protects against impact and
adds comfort during runs.

Nike-Kids-Running-Shoe-Guide .jpg

WHY IS FIT IMPORTANT? Proper fit is crucial for running shoes. Every time
a kid's foot hits the ground, it expands in width
and length. Shoes must have room for this
expansion, but not so much that they slide
around when walking, running or moving.
Running shoes should provide arch support
while also adding cushion and stability.

Nike-Kids- Running-Shoe-Guide.jpg

WHY DOES FLEXIBILITY MATTER?
 Adequate flexibility allows feet to move naturally
and comfortably. Flexible shoes mirror the
motion of barefoot feet. Nike running shoes are
built with flexibility in mind to promote healthy
development of strong feet.

Nike_Kids_Soccer .jpg

FIVE TIPS FOR A GREAT FIT Finding the perfect fit can be challenging, especially
with rapidly growing feet. Keep these five things in
mind to find a fit that's just right.

Shop for running shoes at
the end of the day, when
feet are at their largest.

Measure and determine
fit while wearing running
socks or the type of
socks that will be worn
with the shoes.

Foot size may vary, so
measure both feet while
standing. If one's larger,
fit according to the
bigger size.

Allow for a half inch of
wiggle room from the end of
the longest toe to the end of
the shoe. Toes should be
able to move freely.

Heels should be snug. If they
pull up and out of the shoe,
blisters may occur. Walk
around in the shoe and ask
how it feels.

Nike_yacontentguides_globalfootball_slice-7b-collection-title.jpg

THE NIKE KIDS' RUNNING SHOE COLLECTION From responsive cushioning and stability, to a natural feel
that allows flexibility, we've got a range of shoes that make
running faster, easier and more comfortable.

nike_yacontentguide_running_desktop_slice_10_A.jpg

RUN STRONGER NATURAL & FLEXIBLE These shoes are designed for natural
motion. Feet move freely from toe-off to
landing, helping kids run strong.

Nike-Kids-Free-RN-Running-Shoe.jpg

RUN STRONGER NATURAL & FLEXIBLE These shoes are designed for natural
motion. Feet move freely from toe-off to
landing, helping kids run strong.

nike_yacontentguide_running_desktop_slice_11_A.jpg

RUN LONGER SOFT & CUSHIONED All-around comfort meets a well-cushioned
ride. These shoes handle any distance with
ease.

Nike-Kids-Air-Max-2106-Running-Shoe.jpg

RUN LONGER SOFT & CUSHIONED All-around comfort meets a well-cushioned
ride. These shoes handle any distance with
ease.

nike_yacontentguide_running_desktop_slice_12_A.jpg

RUN FASTER RESPONSIVE & LIGHTWEIGHT These shoes give feet a quick,
locked-in feel. They deliver a lively,
efficient ride through both training
and racing.

Nike-Kids-Pegasus-All-Out-Running-Shoe.jpg

RUN FASTER RESPONSIVE & LIGHTWEIGHT These shoes give feet a quick,
locked-in feel. They deliver a lively,
efficient ride through both training
and racing.

HO16_P6_SizeOnly.jpg

GET THE BEST OF NIKE

THE FIT PROS ARE HERE TO HELP Young athletes grow fast, and that's
why we'll find you the right size for right now.

SOCIAL_TOUT_SANS-COPY.gif

FOLLOW
YOUNG ATHLETES

KIDS' SHOES

KIDS' CLOTHING

KIDS' GEAR

FEATURED

Loading