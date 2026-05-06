Make Your Move With Confidence and Control in the Luka 5 From Jordan Brand

"Working with Jordan Brand on the Luka 5 was about making something that fits my game and keeps evolving with me," says Luka. "The full-length Zoom Strobel and ISOband give me that extra pop and control so I can attack from any spot on the floor. Every time I lace them up, I know I'm ready to go".

The Luka 5's new technologies combine with a familiar look and feel for an exciting update.

Like its predecessors, the Luka 5 shares the same, familiar court feel, deceleration and manoeuvrability. The low-profile design of the Jordan Luka 5 brings the foot even closer to the court, while its full-length herringbone traction pattern with HART rubber helps players make swift and sudden stops.