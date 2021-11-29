Meet London's Super 5s League

Introducing: London's Super 5s League
Setting football free for non-binary and female Londoners. Meet the community and read their stories.
The Super 5 League is a five-a-side football community founded in Hackney, East London, for women and non-binary individuals who previously faced barriers but are now pushing back and carving out a new space for football on their terms.
The pandemic has halted the growth of women's football, highlighting a gender play gap. Now, these girls have come out of the shadows and into the light, playing by their own rules, defining a new culture of football for all. A sense of rebellious activism lives in all of them, whether they're aware of it or not—they are here to play football, and in doing so are paving the way for younger girls to follow in their footsteps.
"In secondary school, your social life becomes a big thing. I stopped playing football because it wasn't accessible and I didn't really know where to go. It's one of my biggest regrets … could be pro by now".
Anna Ros
Todo Ciudad WFC
As you'll find out in this edition of In My Stride, the Super 5s exceed any expectations of the women's game—this is football but as you've never seen it before.
The league, which is now 56 teams strong across seven divisions, provides women from all over London with a sense of purpose, an identity and a community. It's a safe space for self-expression, a place where they can meet both like-minded people and those who'll challenge them with new perspectives.
"A massive part of our team has been the social side. Meeting new people and developing friendships for life. It's not limited to turning up at the pitch and then going home. This is a connection like no other".
Tayyiba
MSA & Frenford WFC
Within the league, there's a multifaceted group of individuals who find that football both complements and influences their busy and purpose-driven lives.
There's a sense of creativity and flair that the women bring to the pitch, both in their brightly coloured kits and in the way they communicate with each other. This is a place of inclusivity, a place to forge new connections and long-term friendships across London.
"The league feels like a space that I should be in. I feel closer to myself than when I'm anywhere else in my life. To my younger self, I'd say, 'Just give it a try. You don't know until you've done so. And it might be the best thing you ever do'".
Ashleigh
Hackney Laces & Impact FC
This is a new era, for a new kind of game play, with new role models bossing a sport that has, in the past, been difficult for them and others to access.
Words: Liz Baldwin
Photography: Kate Bones
Animation: Stefan Iyapah
Film: Margot Bowman, Olan Collardy