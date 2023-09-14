Nike unveils the LeBron XXI

Nike has unveiled the LeBron 21, the latest instalment of the performance footwear collection, built with the next generation of basketball players in mind. Inspired by daughter Zhuri, the shoe features a range of details that aim to support the player throughout the demands of the game.

"As we took our next steps from the LeBron XX, we were inspired by the way LeBron maintains his body and his game during the off-season", Jason Petrie, Lead Designer for the LeBron 21, said in a press release announcing the shoe launch. "His trainer says it's like taking care of an F1 car. You tweak the car between each race. You don't need to rebuild the car completely. We wanted to retain some of the elements we know he loved, like the Zoom Turbo unit, but refine some of the finishes in the upper."