What to Wear Hiking for Every Season (and Condition)

Range of motion is essential when considering silhouette and fit. You'll want to wear loose-fitting garments with four-way stretch that move with you as you navigate nature's obstacles. On that note, snags and tears are often par for the course, making durability another critical feature. Tree branches, bushes and so much more can wreak havoc on delicate material, so choose sturdy clothing that can withstand wear and tear.

There's also a methodology for assembling a functional and stylish hiking outfit. Think about silhouette and proportion—a slightly more fitted top pairs well with loose shorts or hiking trousers, and vice versa. Hiking leggings are well balanced with a roomier tee, boxy fleece or oversized sweatshirt. Since layering is key, consider how to transition mid and top layers throughout your journey easily.

Shoes, socks, hats, sunglasses and backpacks are all great ways to embrace bolder tones if not with your clothing. Tip: Neutrals almost always feel more versatile than vibrant shades of red, yellow and lime green. If you like making a statement, go big with colour-blocking or a dynamic monochromatic moment.

Now that you're ready to trek through the wild in style, scroll for five hiking outfits for different seasons and conditions, plus get the lowdown on top shoes and gear. Happy adventuring!

(Related: The Benefits of Hiking, According to Experts)