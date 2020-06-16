Don't Be Scared of Strength Training

Coaching and Nutrition
Don't Be Scared of Strength
By Joe Holder
Learn about the different types of strength and how you can incorporate them all into your workouts.
A common misperception with some of my clients is that if you lift heavy weights, you'll automatically put on excess muscle mass and end up looking like a professional bodybuilder. But for most people, adding strength is less about bulking up and more about structural insurance—helping your body be strong enough to do the work you're asking it to do.
There are actually different types of strength, and my workouts incorporate all of them.
Strength is so important because it helps you move in functional ways—carrying your shopping, lifting your kid, putting your suitcase into the overhead locker. Rather than being afraid to bulk up, trust that the strength exercises will just help you move more efficiently as part of a quality programme.