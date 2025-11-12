Camping gift ideas by Nike

When the great outdoors is calling, make sure the adventurer in your life is armed with the camping gifts that will help them make the most of their time in nature. Whether they're the type to prefer low-key car camping or an intense multiday backpacking trip, the gear makes the difference. That's why the best camping gifts are those they'll use again and again—all-weather clothing, practical carryalls and smart accessories included. This festive season, opt for something equal parts practical and cool, and pick up some of the best camping gifts for men and women.