The best Nike hiking skirts to shop now

Hiking trips require preparation, from deciding where to hike to what to bring. You may have questioned what to wear in changing weather conditions or where to stash your phone and other necessary items. Have you considered a hiking skirt? Skirts and their cousin, the skort, are stylish options for hiking that are not short on function. From moisture-wicking fabric to adjustable lengths and cleverly placed pockets, shop these top choices of the best Nike skirts for hiking.