One exercise I've used with athletes who have pre-game jitters is tied to the National Anthem. While it's being performed, I tell them to pick something—for example, the stripes on the ref's kit—and to focus on that. It's also helpful to scan your body and notice where you feel tension, and to feel sensations like how firmly your feet are planted on the ground. All of these are different strategies meant to tie you to the present moment.



After all, what you've done in the past has already happened, and you can't change it. What lies ahead is an unknown. So, the best way you can set yourself up for success is to "be where your feet are", right here, right now, in the present moment.



So, the next time your mind starts replaying failures from the past or worrying about what will happen next, pause. Take a deep breath. And try to just be where your feet are.