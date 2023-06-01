Jordan Brand launches Air Jordan 2 silhouette honouring basketball legend Howard "H" White

To honour Howard "H" White's ongoing impact on the sport of basketball, Jordan Brand has released a limited-edition Air Jordan 2 "H" Wings, inspired by his career. A favourite of H, the special Air Jordan 2 release was crafted to the original 1987 design specs, including the shoe's shape and fit.

Paying homage to Kecoughtan High School, where H got his start playing basketball, the shoe features white, green and black—the school's colours. This basketball programme served as a formative experience for H: he would go on to become a standout point guard at the University of Maryland and later an NBA draft pick, before knee injuries caused him to end his basketball career.

Now the vice president of Jordan Brand Affairs, H has been a leader and mentor with the Jordan Brand for years. He co-created Jordan Brand Wings, a global programme that provides education and mentorship opportunities for youth.

(Related: Jordan Brand launches Tatum 1 signature shoe)