Sal y camina por los senderos con esta playera ACG con letras en bloques misteriosamente familiares en el pecho. Las costuras lisas y el jersey de alta densidad te brindan una prenda para la parte superior duradera y lista para la exploración. Este producto está confeccionado con un 100% de materiales sustentables, con una mezcla de fibras de poliéster reciclado y de algodón orgánico. La mezcla contiene al menos un 10% de fibras recicladas o al menos un 10% de fibras de algodón orgánico.
5 Estrellas
CactusGreg - 27 ago 2022
Man, I'm stoked on this tee. I don't wear graphics. Like, ever. It arrived today and when I pulled it out, I was so excited to see that it was a thick, premium fabric. I think this will become a wardrobe staple. Picked a medium and fits just as pictured.
AlexanderV929751834 - 13 jun 2022
Not only is this HIKE/NIKE graphic awesome, but this is the best Nike shirt I have worn in a decade. Some folks may think it runs on the bigger side, but it is a looser fit and I love it. Please never change it, the size is perfect. The weight and quality is equally as perfect. A nice thick quality made shirt. Most Nike shirts I have to size up because it will shrink down so much and are paper thin, not this one. Keep it up ACG team!