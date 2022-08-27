AlexanderV929751834 - 13 jun 2022

Not only is this HIKE/NIKE graphic awesome, but this is the best Nike shirt I have worn in a decade. Some folks may think it runs on the bigger side, but it is a looser fit and I love it. Please never change it, the size is perfect. The weight and quality is equally as perfect. A nice thick quality made shirt. Most Nike shirts I have to size up because it will shrink down so much and are paper thin, not this one. Keep it up ACG team!