      Materiales sustentables

      Nike ACG

      Playera para hombre

      $29.97
      $50
      40% de descuento

      Sal y camina por los senderos con esta playera ACG con letras en bloques misteriosamente familiares en el pecho. Las costuras lisas y el jersey de alta densidad te brindan una prenda para la parte superior duradera y lista para la exploración. Este producto está confeccionado con un 100% de materiales sustentables, con una mezcla de fibras de poliéster reciclado y de algodón orgánico. La mezcla contiene al menos un 10% de fibras recicladas o al menos un 10% de fibras de algodón orgánico.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro
      • Estilo: DQ4952-010

      Talla y ajuste

      • La persona de la fotografía usa talla M y mide 1.83 m
      • Ajuste holgado que brinda una sensación de amplitud

      Método de fabricación

      • Al combinar poliéster reciclado y algodón orgánico se crea un material de rendimiento que reduce las emisiones de carbono y la cantidad de agua y químicos en comparación con las mezclas de poliéster virgen y algodón cultivado tradicionalmente.
      • El algodón orgánico es cultivado sin productos químicos sintéticos y utiliza menos agua que el algodón convencional. El poliéster reciclado reduce los desechos y las emisiones de carbono en aproximadamente un 30% en comparación con el poliéster virgen.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      Evaluaciones (2)

      5 Estrellas

      • Awesome, high quality

        CactusGreg - 27 ago 2022

        Man, I'm stoked on this tee. I don't wear graphics. Like, ever. It arrived today and when I pulled it out, I was so excited to see that it was a thick, premium fabric. I think this will become a wardrobe staple. Picked a medium and fits just as pictured.

      • Only buying ACG shirts from now on!

        AlexanderV929751834 - 13 jun 2022

        Not only is this HIKE/NIKE graphic awesome, but this is the best Nike shirt I have worn in a decade. Some folks may think it runs on the bigger side, but it is a looser fit and I love it. Please never change it, the size is perfect. The weight and quality is equally as perfect. A nice thick quality made shirt. Most Nike shirts I have to size up because it will shrink down so much and are paper thin, not this one. Keep it up ACG team!