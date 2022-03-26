¿Quieres saltar fácilmente de un mundo a otro? Diseñada para que te sientas bien durante todo el día, esta chancla acolchada (confeccionada con al menos un 20% de materiales reciclados en peso) utiliza un patrón gráfico resistente para brindar tracción en diversas superficies. Póntelas, tira de las agujetas y ponte en marcha.
3.5 Estrellas
Reborn - 26 mar 2022
I got these because last year I bought the white, black, and the red ones and all 3 of those have a foam like sole and foam bottom. They are so comfortable I even bought them as Christmas gifts and we all called them the cloud shoes cause it’s like walking on a cloud! These are not like that at all. The sole and the bottom are hard plastic : ( I’m very disappointed. I feel totally mislead.
marshmallows - 21 mar 2022
Super comfortable, and sweet color that apparently you can't find anywhere else