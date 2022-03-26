Ir al contenido principal
      Materiales sustentables

      Nike Asuna 2 Next Nature

      Chanclas

      $32.97
      $55
      40% de descuento

      ¿Quieres saltar fácilmente de un mundo a otro? Diseñada para que te sientas bien durante todo el día, esta chancla acolchada (confeccionada con al menos un 20% de materiales reciclados en peso) utiliza un patrón gráfico resistente para brindar tracción en diversas superficies. Póntelas, tira de las agujetas y ponte en marcha.

      • Color que se muestra: Azul marino medianoche/Gris niebla/Gris oscuro/Azul marino místico
      • Estilo: DM8615-400

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envío gratuito estándar y devoluciones gratuitas durante 60 días para los miembros de Nike. Más información. Se aplican exclusiones en la política de devoluciones.

      Retiro disponible en las Nike Stores seleccionadas.

      Método de fabricación

      • Este producto se diseñó de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de nuestros grandes pasos en nuestro viaje hacia un futuro con huella de carbono cero y cero residuos es la elección de nuestros materiales, ya que suponen más del 70% de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      Evaluaciones (2)

      3.5 Estrellas

      • Plastic sole

        Reborn - 26 mar 2022

        I got these because last year I bought the white, black, and the red ones and all 3 of those have a foam like sole and foam bottom. They are so comfortable I even bought them as Christmas gifts and we all called them the cloud shoes cause it’s like walking on a cloud! These are not like that at all. The sole and the bottom are hard plastic : ( I’m very disappointed. I feel totally mislead.

      • Look and feel great

        marshmallows - 21 mar 2022

        Super comfortable, and sweet color that apparently you can't find anywhere else