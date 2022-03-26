Reborn - 26 mar 2022

I got these because last year I bought the white, black, and the red ones and all 3 of those have a foam like sole and foam bottom. They are so comfortable I even bought them as Christmas gifts and we all called them the cloud shoes cause it’s like walking on a cloud! These are not like that at all. The sole and the bottom are hard plastic : ( I’m very disappointed. I feel totally mislead.