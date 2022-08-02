Ir al contenido principal
      Materiales sustentables

      Nike Air

      Chamarra sin forro de tejido Woven para hombre

      $80.97
      $120
      32% de descuento

      Altamente valorado
      Antracita/Hueso claro
      Azul puerto deportivo oscuro/Raíz de Rubia

      La chamarra Nike Air de tejido Woven está confeccionada con una tela resistente al agua y sin forro para mantenerte seco en lluvias inesperadas mientras exploras los grandes lugares para el aire libre. También es una capa excelente y ligera para usar en la ciudad. Este producto está confeccionado al 100% con poliéster reciclado y fibras de nylon recicladas.

      • Color que se muestra: Azul puerto deportivo oscuro/Raíz de Rubia
      • Estilo: DN2112-407

      Talla y ajuste

      • La persona de la fotografía usa talla M y mide 1.88 m
      • Ajuste estándar para una sensación relajada y cómoda
      • El ajuste es holgado; te recomendamos pedir una talla menos

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envío gratuito estándar y devoluciones gratuitas durante 60 días para los miembros de Nike. Más información. Se aplican exclusiones en la política de devoluciones.

      Retiro disponible en las Nike Stores seleccionadas.

      Método de fabricación

      • El nylon reciclado de los productos Nike parte de una variedad de materiales que incluyen alfombras recicladas y redes de pesca usadas. El nylon se limpia, se clasifica y se convierte en copos antes de someterse a procesos de reciclaje químicos o mecánicos para crear nuevos hilos de nylon reciclado.
      • Las prendas confeccionadas con materiales hechos a partir de nylon reciclado reducen las emisiones de carbono hasta un 50% en comparación con el nylon virgen.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      Evaluaciones (20)

      4.2 Estrellas

      • Light enough for the sun

        Crew shirt perfection !!! - 02 ago 2022

        I’ll like to say that I’m very satisfied with the Nike Air woven unlined jacket . It’s purpose to me was served very well. It’s light enough to wear when its pretty warm out but when you find yourself entering a location that is cold it’s a must have . The fit was great . I like that it zips up , and has pockets My daughter asked to wear it out because of its awesome color design for a nice day.

        Producto recibido de forma gratuita o evaluado como parte de un concurso o regalo.
        #teamnike

      • Jacket

        Yoga T - 02 ago 2022

        I love this jacket. It’s light and the colors go together perfectly. It was mere coincidence that I have a pair of TN’s that matched perfectly! Living where I live the nights can get chilly in the fall and brisk in the mornings. This jacket is perfect for those occasions and stylish at the same time. It’s true to fit and looks good ooennor zipped up. I would get more in other colors.

        Producto recibido de forma gratuita o evaluado como parte de un concurso o regalo.
        #teamnike

      • I get the idea but it just isn't it

        Doodie - 02 ago 2022

        When it comes to to the design aspect of this jacket it is perfect. The Nike Unwoven Unlined jacket runs a little small but is easy on the eyes. I've worn it a few times over the last few days and received many compliments. However, the jacket isn't as comfortable compared to other jackets Nike has produced. Also, I wasn't that fond of the material but I get the idea behind it. Being conscious of our impact on the Earth and Nike doing its part as a industry leader to make positive stride to sustainability.

        Producto recibido de forma gratuita o evaluado como parte de un concurso o regalo.
        #teamnike