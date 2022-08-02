Doodie - 02 ago 2022

When it comes to to the design aspect of this jacket it is perfect. The Nike Unwoven Unlined jacket runs a little small but is easy on the eyes. I've worn it a few times over the last few days and received many compliments. However, the jacket isn't as comfortable compared to other jackets Nike has produced. Also, I wasn't that fond of the material but I get the idea behind it. Being conscious of our impact on the Earth and Nike doing its part as a industry leader to make positive stride to sustainability.