La chamarra Nike Air de tejido Woven está confeccionada con una tela resistente al agua y sin forro para mantenerte seco en lluvias inesperadas mientras exploras los grandes lugares para el aire libre. También es una capa excelente y ligera para usar en la ciudad. Este producto está confeccionado al 100% con poliéster reciclado y fibras de nylon recicladas.
4.2 Estrellas
Crew shirt perfection !!! - 02 ago 2022
I’ll like to say that I’m very satisfied with the Nike Air woven unlined jacket . It’s purpose to me was served very well. It’s light enough to wear when its pretty warm out but when you find yourself entering a location that is cold it’s a must have . The fit was great . I like that it zips up , and has pockets My daughter asked to wear it out because of its awesome color design for a nice day.
Yoga T - 02 ago 2022
I love this jacket. It’s light and the colors go together perfectly. It was mere coincidence that I have a pair of TN’s that matched perfectly! Living where I live the nights can get chilly in the fall and brisk in the mornings. This jacket is perfect for those occasions and stylish at the same time. It’s true to fit and looks good ooennor zipped up. I would get more in other colors.
Doodie - 02 ago 2022
When it comes to to the design aspect of this jacket it is perfect. The Nike Unwoven Unlined jacket runs a little small but is easy on the eyes. I've worn it a few times over the last few days and received many compliments. However, the jacket isn't as comfortable compared to other jackets Nike has produced. Also, I wasn't that fond of the material but I get the idea behind it. Being conscious of our impact on the Earth and Nike doing its part as a industry leader to make positive stride to sustainability.