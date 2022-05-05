NolynnR - 05 may 2022

The material is great! I recently received the jacket in a black M. I’m 170lbs and 5’11” it fits well being concerned that the jacket would be small, the sleeves are long and the base could be slightly longer but being in between two sizes the medium still fits well. The back strap is nice. Good weight to the jacket. Does feel like a Nike product with a hint of acronym. Sleeves will run longer than the torso so if you wear large and want a looser fit go large if you don’t mind the tighter fit and will wear higher pants go with the medium.