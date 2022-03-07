Nike y ACRONYM® se unen para ofrecer una versión evocadora de un diseño atemporal inspirado en el atletismo. Confeccionada con un suave tejido Knit para ofrecer comodidad y facilidad, esta chamarra de entrenamiento tiene un diseño ligero y cálido. Los paneles laterales de tejido Woven con detalles cortados a láser aportan un estilo dimensional, a la vez que los llamativos detalles ACRONYM® y Swoosh rinden homenaje a la icónica combinación.
5 Estrellas
KevStarSF - 07 mar 2022
The styling on this amazing. The body fabric has a subtle triangle pattern that can't really be seen in the photos that makes this stand out. Runs large in the body but true to size in the shoulders. Was worth having the jacket tailored to fit closer to the body. Quality embroidery and sewing throughout.