¿Cómo es el Nike Air Max 270? Todo esta en el nombre, 270 significa que obtienes 270 grados de rebote en la Air visible gracias a una ventana Air extragrande en el talón. La parte superior ligera y transpirable mantiene la comodidad, para que puedas usarlo tanto en una clase como a la hora de jugar después de cenar.
Zoee1 - 19 ago 2022
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] my daughter absolutely loves these shoes and that are so cute definitely recommend
JRF11 - 09 ago 2022
My daughter has saved her money for these shoes and is on cloud 9. She absolutely loves them and now has my other daughter wanting to get the same pair.