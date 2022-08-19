Ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Nike Air Max 270

      Calzado para niños grandes

      $107.97
      $130
      16% de descuento

      ¿Cómo es el Nike Air Max 270? Todo esta en el nombre, 270 significa que obtienes 270 grados de rebote en la Air visible gracias a una ventana Air extragrande en el talón. La parte superior ligera y transpirable mantiene la comodidad, para que puedas usarlo tanto en una clase como a la hora de jugar después de cenar.

      • Color que se muestra: Blanco/Negro/Azul láser/Volt
      • Estilo: DX3347-100

      Talla y ajuste

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envío gratuito estándar y devoluciones gratuitas durante 60 días para los miembros de Nike. Más información. Se aplican exclusiones en la política de devoluciones.

      Retiro disponible en las Nike Stores seleccionadas.

      Evaluaciones (2)

      5 Estrellas

      • Would buy again!

        Zoee1 - 19 ago 2022

        [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] my daughter absolutely loves these shoes and that are so cute definitely recommend

        Producto recibido de forma gratuita o evaluado como parte de un concurso o regalo.
        #teamnike

      • happies kid ever

        JRF11 - 09 ago 2022

        My daughter has saved her money for these shoes and is on cloud 9. She absolutely loves them and now has my other daughter wanting to get the same pair.