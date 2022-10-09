MELY-SA - 09 oct 2022

I was super excited get these right away but as soon as I opened the box I didn’t expect to be such strong bright orange color. From the video and some photos I expected to be more light pink. I wish! Plus, wow these are so tight. I would recommend half size or whole size up. But then it might fall from the back if too large due to the weight of a shoe. So even half size might work but they are so narrow at the front box part. Sadly, I shipped them back the same day. Not worth money. I have denim dunk w red Swoosh that got released recently and 9 was so perfect.