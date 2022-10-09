Rinde homenaje a la herencia con una versión actualizada del Dunk High, rediseñada para reflejar el original de 1985. Coincidiendo con la forma, el look y la sensación que lo inició todo, ofrece un verdadero estilo vintage manteniendo la comodidad familiar que tanto te gusta.
3 Estrellas
EBONY - 09 oct 2022
I love the shoe but it is cut very small!!!! Had to send back.
MELY-SA - 09 oct 2022
I was super excited get these right away but as soon as I opened the box I didn’t expect to be such strong bright orange color. From the video and some photos I expected to be more light pink. I wish! Plus, wow these are so tight. I would recommend half size or whole size up. But then it might fall from the back if too large due to the weight of a shoe. So even half size might work but they are so narrow at the front box part. Sadly, I shipped them back the same day. Not worth money. I have denim dunk w red Swoosh that got released recently and 9 was so perfect.