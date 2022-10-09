Una vez que te pongas el Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%2, nunca volverás a ver tu calzado de carreras favorito de la misma manera. Este calzado está diseñado para reducir el tiempo de tus récords personales sin renunciar a lo esencial que necesitas para llegar hasta el final. El sistema de soporte grueso y ligero combina el mundo de la comodidad y la velocidad en la unión sagrada del running. Disfruta del mayor retorno de energía de todo nuestro calzado de carrera mientras persigues tus marcas personales y dejas atrás a la competencia.
3.7 Estrellas
Taylor318323116 - 09 oct 2022
Absolutely incredible running shoes! These are so comfortable and efficient. My first run with them was only going to be 6.2 miles but ended up being 7.5. These shoes will take you the distance, no doubt. And I mean, come on- look at those colors! I was skeptical based on the reviews and certain runners input however, I am very happy with my purchase!!! Goodbye old running shoes!
juddca - 04 oct 2022
These are terrible compared to the original. Stiff, tight and nearly impossible to get on. I have been wearing the Alphaflys since they came out and have gone through probably 15+ pairs…significant investment but they were FANTASTIC shoes. I ordered the same size that I have been wearing for 2 years in the Alphafly and the length is fine, but the rest of the shoe is incredibly narrow. I certainly hope Nike will continue to make the original version. I will never buy another pair of these.
11195556284 - 23 sept 2022
Incredible so light weight and comfortable I went up half a size compared to my normal running shoes