juddca - 04 oct 2022

These are terrible compared to the original. Stiff, tight and nearly impossible to get on. I have been wearing the Alphaflys since they came out and have gone through probably 15+ pairs…significant investment but they were FANTASTIC shoes. I ordered the same size that I have been wearing for 2 years in the Alphafly and the length is fine, but the rest of the shoe is incredibly narrow. I certainly hope Nike will continue to make the original version. I will never buy another pair of these.