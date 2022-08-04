Ir al contenido principal
      Air Jordan XXXVI Low

      Calzado de básquetbol para hombre

      $175

      Negro/Azul verdoso lavado/Sulfuro vivo/Rosa enérgico
      Infrarrojo 23/Negro/Blanco/Infrarrojo 23

      Amárrate las agujetas con la energía que desató una revolución en el básquetbol. El AJ XXXVI, uno de los calzados de básquetbol Air Jordan más ligeros hasta hoy, cuenta con la más mínima parte superior pero también la más duradera con un revestimiento de refuerzo. También está equipado con amortiguación Zoom Air para brindar mayor capacidad de respuesta. Entra en la cancha con la confianza de que hagas lo que hagas, será fácil.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Azul verdoso lavado/Sulfuro vivo/Rosa enérgico
      • Estilo: DH0833-063

      • Wicked shoes

        GabrielaS138469298 - 04 ago 2022

        In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer

      • Short-Stitched Heel-Loop

        7b3d8109-5ab4-428a-8e64-ae63cc8887b1 - 07 jun 2022

        I was waiting for these kicks for some time... Was super disappointed when I went to try them on and the left heel-loop pulled free before I could even get the shoe on. Called Nike and apparently no stock is held-back to cover quality issues. So, I waited...jumped on em in a size 12...and now I'm hosed. I am very disappointed in this premium shoe. -James in Sacramento

      • Very comfortable shoes and look great!

        CarvenC - 02 jun 2022

        I am very happy with the shoes. They do run half size smaller as the same as when I bought my Air Jordan Delta 2. I usually wear 10.5 but went for 11 this time. They breathe very well with mesh on top and definitely great support with AIR. My first pair of RED shoes as well!