07 jun 2022

I was waiting for these kicks for some time... Was super disappointed when I went to try them on and the left heel-loop pulled free before I could even get the shoe on. Called Nike and apparently no stock is held-back to cover quality issues. So, I waited...jumped on em in a size 12...and now I'm hosed. I am very disappointed in this premium shoe. -James in Sacramento