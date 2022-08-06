Ir al contenido principal
      Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty®

      Calzado para hombre

      $140

      Deja que el mito se vuelva realidad y adéntrate en el mundo de los arcoíris y rayos de sol con el Nike Air Presto x Hello Kitty. Desde el talón moldeado personalizado de Hello Kitty hasta el lazo rojo en la lengüeta, tu personaje favorito y superlindo de dibujos animados se une a tu viaje.

      • Color que se muestra: Azul universitario/Blanco/Carmesí claro/Negro
      • Estilo: DV3770-400

      Evaluaciones (5)

      4 Estrellas

      • So cute sneakers

        ArseniyP923876040 - 06 ago 2022

        Very beautiful and comfortable. 10/10

      • A cute take on my childhood

        8812698252 - 04 jul 2022

        So awesome that Nike Did a collab with hello kitty. I’m a 7 in women, 5.5 in mens and I ended up sizing half a size to a size 6 men because 5.5 wasn’t available. I’m glad I did go half a size up as the shoe itself isn’t really stretchy and prettt snug.

      • I AM IN LOVE! MY NEW FAVORITE SHOES!

        de662fd2-68b4-44fd-8cdb-6e5a3122c7cb - 29 jun 2022

        these are sUPER CUTE! super comfortable, the laces are a good length, and they fit perfect.