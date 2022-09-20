El Nike Air More Uptempo '96 se centra en el diseño Air. No te puedes perder la gran amortiguación Air en este calzado. Con un diseño inspirado en el grafiti de los 90 y el básquetbol de alto vuelo, estarás abriendo nuevos caminos con un estilo audaz y directo.
4 Estrellas
145 hooper - 20 sept 2022
I’m not happy with this item, the insoles are weird and the shoe looks way better on camera than it does in person
Banks85 - 19 ago 2022
I love this shoe!! Color draws notice but not overbearing!!!
JAWL - 10 ago 2022
My son can wear with most of his wardrobe and look coordinated.