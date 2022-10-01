Quizás te encante el look clásico de los 90, pero también te apasione la cultura acelerada de hoy. Te presentamos el Air Max TW. Inspirado en la preciada franquicia que trajo la amortiguación Nike Air al mundo y estableció las bases para la estética de atletismo urbano, su diseño llamativo ofrece un toque potente de comodidad y moda. Lista para resaltar cualquier ajuste, su parte superior ligera combina líneas angulares y orgánicas para crear un efecto háptico fascinante. Las combinaciones de colores contrastantes facilitan el estilo. Y si quieres dar el siguiente paso, las cinco ventanas en la planta del pie brindan un borde moderno para una amortiguación Air visible.
3.5 Estrellas
garynathans156884867 - 01 oct 2022
I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.
Emily A. - 29 sept 2022
I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!