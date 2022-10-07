Ir al contenido principal
      ¿Olvidarte de tu herencia? Nunca. En un homenaje a la herencia e innovación, combinamos dos íconos para ir más allá de lo esperado. El tejido Flyknit ligero y transpirable se combina a la perfección con una amortiguación Air Max súper cómoda. Amárrate las agujetas y deja que tus pies hablen por ti.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Blanco
      • Estilo: DM9073-001

      • El ajuste es holgado; te recomendamos pedir media talla menos

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envío gratuito estándar y devoluciones gratuitas durante 60 días para los miembros de Nike. Más información. Se aplican exclusiones en la política de devoluciones.

      Retiro disponible en las Nike Stores seleccionadas.

      Método de fabricación

      • Este producto se diseñó de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de nuestros grandes pasos en nuestro viaje hacia un futuro con huella de carbono cero y cero residuos es la elección de nuestros materiales, ya que suponen más del 70% de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      Evaluaciones (26)

      4.4 Estrellas

      • versatile shoe!

        cha - 07 oct 2022

        The shoe fits great and has good support. At first I thought the ankle area was loose but once you tie the shoes laces tighter it fits great! The design is simple and I love the look of the fly knit material. Super breathable but supports my foot while running and doing hi intensity workouts. I have worn them all day while I am on my feet, during running workouts, and during body weight movement hi intensity workouts like air squats, jump ropes, box jumps, burpees, etc. Love the look and feel!

        #teamnike

      • Farhan - 23 sept 2022

        I was really excited for these because I was such a big fan of the flyknit racers. Because they were paired with the air max sole I knew I had to have them. I love the way they look. Comfort wise I think they need to be broken in a little more but not an uncomfortable shoe by any means. I definitely recommend but hope they get a little comfier as time goes on. I love the fact that these shoes are lightweight and will definitely have them in my daily rotation.

        #teamnike

      • Moon walkers - 23 sept 2022

        The Air Max fly knit shoes have the bounce and feel of the old ones with the coil in it. They are very bouncy/ reactive in the heal when walking, which makes a long walk really enjoyable where your feet don't hurt later. They have a lot of give to them in both the sole and the flyknit body of the shoe. The body of the shoe is very breathable. This shoes might not be a perfect fit for winter or designed to keep your foot dry, however they still feel very supportive, a nice balance.

