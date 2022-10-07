¿Olvidarte de tu herencia? Nunca. En un homenaje a la herencia e innovación, combinamos dos íconos para ir más allá de lo esperado. El tejido Flyknit ligero y transpirable se combina a la perfección con una amortiguación Air Max súper cómoda. Amárrate las agujetas y deja que tus pies hablen por ti.
4.4 Estrellas
cha - 07 oct 2022
The shoe fits great and has good support. At first I thought the ankle area was loose but once you tie the shoes laces tighter it fits great! The design is simple and I love the look of the fly knit material. Super breathable but supports my foot while running and doing hi intensity workouts. I have worn them all day while I am on my feet, during running workouts, and during body weight movement hi intensity workouts like air squats, jump ropes, box jumps, burpees, etc. Love the look and feel!
Farhan - 23 sept 2022
I was really excited for these because I was such a big fan of the flyknit racers. Because they were paired with the air max sole I knew I had to have them. I love the way they look. Comfort wise I think they need to be broken in a little more but not an uncomfortable shoe by any means. I definitely recommend but hope they get a little comfier as time goes on. I love the fact that these shoes are lightweight and will definitely have them in my daily rotation.
Moon walkers - 23 sept 2022
The Air Max fly knit shoes have the bounce and feel of the old ones with the coil in it. They are very bouncy/ reactive in the heal when walking, which makes a long walk really enjoyable where your feet don't hurt later. They have a lot of give to them in both the sole and the flyknit body of the shoe. The body of the shoe is very breathable. This shoes might not be a perfect fit for winter or designed to keep your foot dry, however they still feel very supportive, a nice balance.