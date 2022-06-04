Ir al contenido principal
      Nike Air Max 90

      Calzado para hombre

      $140

      Morado cancha/Gota de limón/Gris lobo/Negro
      Pared rocosa/Verde turbo/Oro Saturno/Negro
      Diseña tu propio producto Nike By You

      Nada más cómodo. Nada tan probado. El Nike Air Max 90 se mantiene fiel a sus raíces con la icónica suela tipo waffle, los revestimientos cosidos y los detalles clásicos de TPU en los ojales. Los colores contrastantes le aportan un look y una sensación novedosos.

      • Color que se muestra: Morado cancha/Gota de limón/Gris lobo/Negro
      • Estilo: DC6083-500

      • Sickness!

        JasonS - 04 jun 2022

        These AM 90’s are tight all the way around. Fire color-blocking (not for everyone I’m sure). Quality materials. And comfortable right out the box. Most AM 90’s released in the past two years have been cheaply built, so it’s good to see this standard is still there. If you want what you pay for steer towards NRG’s, Athletic Club’s, and Premium releases.