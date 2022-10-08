Ir al contenido principal
      Air Jordan 12 Retro

      Calzado para mujer

      $200

      Altamente valorado

      El calzado para mujer Air Jordan 12 Retro rinde homenaje al original con detalles en cuero y amortiguación acolchada para brindar mayor comodidad.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Plata metalizado/Blanco/Hiperroyal
      • Estilo: AO6068-004

      • My Favorite AJ’s!

        WilliamT212491614 - 08 oct 2022

        The coloring of this pair is fire. Even though they are marketed towards females, they look better than what is currently offered for men in the XII’s. They feel great too. And some people say they run a little small, I would say they run just a tad big (if you do the appropriate size up as a man). The material is almost entirely leather (or at least leather-like) so they look like I could get some miles from them if I take care.

      • Thank you Hibbets

        Jahliel - 26 jul 2020

        U enjoy being a loyal customer to Hibbets, whatever they don’t have in store they search for it. It’s good to be treated with respect, and like family. God bless

      • 12s are 1 of the most comfortable!

        NikkiCamilli - 14 may 2020

        Awesome and comfortable shoes. The style is perfect!