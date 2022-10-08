WilliamT212491614 - 08 oct 2022

The coloring of this pair is fire. Even though they are marketed towards females, they look better than what is currently offered for men in the XII’s. They feel great too. And some people say they run a little small, I would say they run just a tad big (if you do the appropriate size up as a man). The material is almost entirely leather (or at least leather-like) so they look like I could get some miles from them if I take care.