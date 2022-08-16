Ir al contenido principal
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT

      Calzado

      $150

      Altamente valorado

      Un estilo icónico ahora más cómodo. El Air Jordan 1 Zoom Air Cmft toma el primer Air Jordan y lo rediseña con una amortiguación ligera y de bajo perfil y elementos que mejoran la sensación durante el uso. El cuero y las telas en la parte superior ofrecen una sensación cómoda inmediata. El cuello forrado y acolchado cubre el talón para brindarte un ajuste seguro.

      • Color que se muestra: Piedra fósil/Rosa fósil/Morado psíquico/Blanco
      • Estilo: CT0978-201

      Evaluaciones (120)

      4.8 Estrellas

      • Kenneth Robinson

        15557784246 - 16 ago 2022

        My Daughter brought this pair for me. I like how comfortable it feel. This will be one of my fall look. Thanks you sweetheart!

      • Extra soft! 😌

        Trubz118 - 08 ago 2022

        I was really surprised at how soft these Jordans really are. By far the most comfortable Jordans that I own so far! definitely looking forward to more color options👍🏾😎

      • Very comfortable, runs a bit large

        GelTea - 07 ago 2022

        I have the fossil rose colorway, and they look just as nice in person as in the photos. The small bright orange and purple tags add a very subtle pop on the shoes that adds more fun to the look. These are out-of-the-box comfortable and cushioned. They run slightly roomy overall. I wear a women's 9, and got these in my men's size equivalent, 7.5. They're not wide, but lots of wiggle room in the toebox. They are close to running a half size larger.