Ponte a la altura de las circunstancias con un estilo que se eleva. Este calzado reelabora la magia original de un ícono con una suela de plataforma y un estilo de corte bajo. La amortiguación Air te mantiene elevada, mientras que el cuero elegante en colores contrastantes aporta un mayor interés visual.
4.9 Estrellas
OC Bugeater - 05 sept 2022
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Grabbed these for my daughter & she loved them after telling me that she didn’t want them.
Ktown kid - 01 sept 2022
These are fire!!! I would by these lows in all colors. Bring them on! Great trendy platform style and great color combo. Actually very comfortable and TTS. Looking now to buy more ;)
Arthur Jackson - 22 ago 2022
These are a awesome shoes very well made and my daughter loves them .