Ir al contenido principal
|

Términos de búsqueda populares

Sugerencias principales

      Air Jordan 1 Elevate Low SE

      Calzado para mujer

      $145

      Altamente valorado

      Ponte a la altura de las circunstancias con un estilo que se eleva. Este calzado reelabora la magia original de un ícono con una suela de plataforma y un estilo de corte bajo. La amortiguación Air te mantiene elevada, mientras que el cuero elegante en colores contrastantes aporta un mayor interés visual.

      • Color que se muestra: Negro/Vela/Rojo gimnasio
      • Estilo: DQ1823-006

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envío gratuito estándar y devoluciones gratuitas durante 60 días para los miembros de Nike. Más información. Se aplican exclusiones en la política de devoluciones.

      Retiro disponible en las Nike Stores seleccionadas.

      Evaluaciones (10)

      4.9 Estrellas

      • AJ 1 Elevate Bred

        OC Bugeater - 05 sept 2022

        [This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Grabbed these for my daughter & she loved them after telling me that she didn’t want them.

        Producto recibido de forma gratuita o evaluado como parte de un concurso o regalo.
        #teamnike

      • BUY THEM!!

        Ktown kid - 01 sept 2022

        These are fire!!! I would by these lows in all colors. Bring them on! Great trendy platform style and great color combo. Actually very comfortable and TTS. Looking now to buy more ;)

      • These are a hot shoes

        Arthur Jackson - 22 ago 2022

        These are a awesome shoes very well made and my daughter loves them .