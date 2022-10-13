Cuando te queda tan bien y se ve así de genial, no necesita un diseño Swoosh. Desde la suela de goma Crater hasta su tejido Woven, los detalles de tela a cuadros y la elasticidad, la tela que "envuelve el pie" y la amortiguación Nike Air, el Huarache es ideal para no pasar desapercibido.
5 Estrellas
KathyeD602234818 - 13 oct 2022
Top tier shoe for every day wear. Complete recommend for anyone who is on their feet for multiple hours a day.
Adamp455145801 - 21 sept 2022
I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.
Reggie9308 - 10 jul 2022
Love the shoes. Very comfortable and love the multi-color