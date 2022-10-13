Ir al contenido principal
      Materiales sustentables

      Nike Air Huarache Crater Premium

      Calzado para hombre

      $135

      Gris humo oscuro/Polvo fotón/Negro/Gris hierro
      Caqui militar/Sésamo/Negro/Caliza
      Hueso claro/Negro/Volt/Blanco
      Azul marino místico/Azul gastado/Ónix blanco/Toque de limón claro

      Cuando te queda tan bien y se ve así de genial, no necesita un diseño Swoosh. Desde la suela de goma Crater hasta su tejido Woven, los detalles de tela a cuadros y la elasticidad, la tela que "envuelve el pie" y la amortiguación Nike Air, el Huarache es ideal para no pasar desapercibido.

      • Color que se muestra: Caqui militar/Sésamo/Negro/Caliza
      • Estilo: DM0863-300

      Método de fabricación

      • Este producto se diseñó de forma responsable, exclusivamente con materiales reciclados obtenidos de los residuos posconsumo y posfabricación. Uno de nuestros grandes pasos en nuestro viaje hacia un futuro con huella de carbono cero y cero residuos es la elección de nuestros materiales, ya que suponen más del 70% de la huella de cualquier producto. Al reutilizar los plásticos, hilos y tejidos que ya tenemos, reducimos notablemente nuestras emisiones. Nuestro objetivo es utilizar la máxima cantidad de materiales reciclados posible sin afectar al rendimiento, la durabilidad o el estilo.
      • Obtén más información sobre nuestro movimientoMove to Zero hacia cero carbono y cero desechos, incluido el modo en el que estamos trabajando para diseñar productos con la sustentabilidad en mente y, así, ayudar a proteger elfuturodel lugar donde vivimos y nos divertimos.

      • AN EVERYDAY MUST!

        KathyeD602234818 - 13 oct 2022

        Top tier shoe for every day wear. Complete recommend for anyone who is on their feet for multiple hours a day.

      • Comfortable Classic

        Adamp455145801 - 21 sept 2022

        I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.

      • Extremely comfortable

        Reggie9308 - 10 jul 2022

        Love the shoes. Very comfortable and love the multi-color