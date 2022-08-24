La confección retro de los años 80, los detalles llamativos y el estilo ideal para el básquetbol combinan con un acolchado suave alrededor del tobillo de corte medio y un cierre por contacto. Y, si eso no es suficiente, el cuero de nobuck aterciopelado y la gamuza sintética le dan un acabado premium.
4 Estrellas
EmilyS973587410 - 24 ago 2022
I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!