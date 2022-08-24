Ir al contenido principal
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 QS

      Calzado para hombre

      $150

      Chocolate/Crema
      Venecia/Blanco cumbre

      La confección retro de los años 80, los detalles llamativos y el estilo ideal para el básquetbol combinan con un acolchado suave alrededor del tobillo de corte medio y un cierre por contacto. Y, si eso no es suficiente, el cuero de nobuck aterciopelado y la gamuza sintética le dan un acabado premium.

      • Color que se muestra: Chocolate/Crema
      • Estilo: DM0107-200

      Envíos y devoluciones gratis

      Envío gratuito estándar y devoluciones gratuitas durante 60 días para los miembros de Nike. Más información. Se aplican exclusiones en la política de devoluciones.

      Retiro disponible en las Nike Stores seleccionadas.

      Evaluaciones (1)

      4 Estrellas

      • Great color, runs big.

        EmilyS973587410 - 24 ago 2022

        I am usually a size 7W and I ordered a 4.5M which fits great. These run about a full size big for me! The material is soft and I love the brown and off white tones together. For a mid top they are pretty comfortable but can feel tight on the top of the foot. I assume once I break them in more they will get better!