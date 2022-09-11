Rápido, resistente e ideal tanto para usar en la ciudad como en senderos rocosos, el Nike ACG Mountain Fly Low SE llega con un estilo actualizado de perfil bajo y una parte superior ligera. La suela de goma adherente aporta una tracción especial para los riscos. Y como sabemos que te llevará a todas partes, agregamos una espuma React Foam con sensación de suavidad para brindarte una comodidad indiscutible.
3.5 Estrellas
6433183203 - 11 sept 2022
On my feet all day inside and outside. These keep me comfortable all day long.
SherwinF980384447 - 15 ago 2022
While I like everything else about the shoe, I can't understand why it falls short of what this shoe is made to do: handle the elements. The grip on the outsole is really lacking, even in some dry conditions. This isn't the first time they've used this outsole and you would think they would improve on it since I know I'm not the only one who's experienced this. As an outdoor shoe, I wouldn't put my complete trust in it. Still looks pretty cool though.