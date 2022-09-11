SherwinF980384447 - 15 ago 2022

While I like everything else about the shoe, I can't understand why it falls short of what this shoe is made to do: handle the elements. The grip on the outsole is really lacking, even in some dry conditions. This isn't the first time they've used this outsole and you would think they would improve on it since I know I'm not the only one who's experienced this. As an outdoor shoe, I wouldn't put my complete trust in it. Still looks pretty cool though.