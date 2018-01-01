5K





If you're new to running, the best thing about signing up for a 5K is that it makes you work toward a

specific goal, which is one of the best ways to grow as a runner. 5K training is also the perfect marriage

of speed and strength, so it's a great tool for seasoned runners who are looking to pick up the pace.







What it Takes to Tackle:





How much time you need to train for a 5K totally depends on what you want to accomplish.

If your goal is simply to finish, then as long as you know that you can cover 3.1 miles, you can take that

starting line. However, if your goal is to PR, then you should give yourself enough time to train your mind

and body for success—whatever that means for you. In general, you should work your way up to

completing two Speed Runs and one Long Run (with some Recovery Runs sprinkled in) each week.