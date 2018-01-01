SURE, YOU MAY NEVER BE AS GRACEFUL AS MO FARAH (OR ALLYSON FELIX)

OUT ON THE TRACK, BUT THERE'S NO REASON YOU CAN'T TRY.







Sometimes when we're performing strides, we imagine that we look just like an elite

runner—knees high, heels kicking our butt, back straight, arms swinging… and then

we catch a glimpse of our reflection and think, "Huh. That's not what I envisioned at all."

But that's okay. "There's a reason why you run the way you do. That hitch or head

bobble or slight lean back or lack of knee lift is all yours," says Nike+ Run Club Global

Head Coach Chris Bennett. "The goal of working on your form is the same as

the goal of your overall training—to become a better and more elite version of you."

Follow these pointers to run more efficiently (and fingers crossed, gracefully) on any terrain.