Bonking during a run is absolutely no fun. But we’ve all been there. Regardless of whether

your stomach starts to churn at mile 2 (big breakfast?), or you make it to mile 15 and then

become a little lightheaded (forgot to bring along an energy gel?), it hurts all the same. And

both you and your workout suffer the consequences. The good news is that proper nutrition

can help prevent a lot of these scenarios from ever happening in the first place. And our Nike+

Run Club (NRC) experts are here to help.

“Nutrition is crucial for runners. Eating well can help you create the right physiological

conditions for high performance, adapt to high-intensity training, fuel your training and races

and recover from all your workouts.”

—Nike Performance Council member John Berardi, PhD, CSCS, a founder of Precision

Nutrition [link: precisionnutrition.com]

What you choose to consume before, during and after you run depends on several different

factors. For example, how far are you running? How hard are you pushing yourself for that

distance? What do you like to eat? What upsets your stomach?

Unfortunately, there is no magic solution or diet for everyone to follow: What works for one

runner—elite or not—won’t necessarily work for you. The only real way to know what nutrition

plan will be best for you come race day is to test foods, drinks and gels/chews out in training

first. Here are a few tips to help get you started.