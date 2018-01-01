 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
NRC: 3 TIPS FOR RUNNING YOUR FUNNEST AND FASTEST MILE

3 TIPS FOR RUNNING YOUR FASTEST MILE One mile is the perfect distance to challenge both your speed and your strength.

GO LONG A mile may be just over four laps on a track,
but getting the best version of you across the
finish line requires some long-distance training.
Spend time on the track to build speed and on
the road/trail to build strength and endurance.

KNOW YOUR HISTORY Use the Nike+ Running App to track your
progress. As your running improves, you
should be training at faster paces for
longer distances. To see your mile splits,
turn your phone to “landscape orientation”
on the “run details” screen.

FIND YOUR FAST Speed work is essential for running a faster
mile—a track is not. All you need is the desire
to do the work. Simply use the Nike+ App or a
watch with GPS to plot out the distance
(1/4-mile, 1/2-mile, 3/4-mile, etc.) that you should
be completing for each interval, and then
you can do your laps anywhere you want.

