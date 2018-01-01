Don’t use the weather as an excuse to stay inside and miss your miles. When you’re dressed smartly,

there’s no such thing as being “too hot to go run.” Well, within limits, of course. Do your best to beat the

heat by opting for shirts and shorts made with lightweight, breathable fabrics that wick moisture away

quickly, like Nike Dri-FIT, rather than cotton. Here are a few of our experts’ favorite options.