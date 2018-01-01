BEAT THE HEAT!Stay-cool gear to keep you light, dry and
comfortable during your next run in the sun.
Don’t use the weather as an excuse to stay inside and miss your miles. When you’re dressed smartly,
there’s no such thing as being “too hot to go run.” Well, within limits, of course. Do your best to beat the
heat by opting for shirts and shorts made with lightweight, breathable fabrics that wick moisture away
quickly, like Nike Dri-FIT, rather than cotton. Here are a few of our experts’ favorite options.
TANKS
NIKE DRI-FIT COOL STRAPPY WOMEN’S RUNNING TANK TOPThis bright, playful racerback tank has a flattering fit that moves
naturally with your body as you stride. Its sweet burnout striped
design and double layer straps help you feel cool and
comfortable throughout your run.
NIKE DRI-FIT CONTOUR MEN’S RUNNING SINGLETSun’s out, guns out. When it’s too hot for a tee, this tank is
one step better than going shirtless. It’s super lightweight,
wicks sweat away quickly and offers strategically placed
mesh for extra breathability where you need it most.
NIKE DRI-FIT CONTOUR WOMEN’S RUNNING SHIRTWith breathable mesh down its back that gets progressively
lighter in areas where you tend to heat up the most, this tee
makes you believe (even if for a second) that you’re not wearing
anything at all. Its soft fabric and flattering, form-fitted design
lets you move more naturally, too.
NIKE DRI-FIT COOL STRIPE TAILWIND CREW
MEN’S RUNNING SHIRTThis shirt is light, breathable and incredibly comfortable.
Plus, it provides all of the technical benefits of a running
tee—sweat-wicking, zip pocket, reflective details,
etc.—without actually feeling (or looking) like one.
NIKE 3" MODERN EMBOSSED TEMPO
WOMEN'S RUNNING SHORTSThese shorts check all of the boxes. They’re lightweight. They
have a comfortable, slim-cut fit. They have a breathable, built-in
brief. And they feature a sweat-resistant back zip pocket that’s
roomy enough to hold your phone, making it easier to log miles
with your Nike+ Running App.
NIKE 7" PHENOM 2-IN-1 MEN'S RUNNING SHORTSIf you’re looking for running shorts that aren’t quite so leggy,
check these out. With a built-in pair of breathable, Nike Pro
boxer briefs, the slightly longer style offers solid support and
extra ventilation to help you stay cool while you run.