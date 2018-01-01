The holidays are here (gobble, gobble)! And while all of the festivities and travels they bring can be wonderful,
they can also add an extra challenge to keeping up with your regular running routine. "Traveling is hard on the
body, especially if you're an athlete who is accustomed to moving and being challenged," says Nike Performance
Council Member David McHenry, PT, DPT, lead therapist and strength coach for the Nike Oregon Project. The good news is that if you pack smartly and plan strategically,
you can maintain your fitness this season and still have plenty of fun in the process.
We promise.
"Sitting is the worst and causes your hip flexors to tighten up
when you travel," says McHenry. If you're flying or driving far,
try to get up and walk around, stretch and do some heel raises
every hour or so.
TAKE A STAND
Once you arrive at your destination, do an easy, 15- to 20-minute run to
help wake all of your muscles back up. If you have time, tack on a few
dynamic stretches, like high knees, butt kicks or walking lunges, as well.
DO A SHAKEOUT RUN
Toss a resistance band (or two) in your bag, so you can squeeze a little strength training into
your trip. "They go a long way in allowing you to get a lot of good, specific work done,
" notes McHenry. Throw a tennis or lacrosse ball in to help roll out any particularly tight spots, too.
PACK IT IN
"Your goal should be to make your training life on the road look very similar to your training
life at home," he says. "Prepare for where you're going to be and what you might need to take with
you in order to make that happen." Book a hotel that has a weight room if that's a part of your
routine, look to see what tracks are nearby if you need to get in some speed-building sessions, use
your Nike+ Running app to research local running routes (on roads and/or trails) before you arrive
and check to see if there are any NRC training sessions happening while you're in town.
If you only have 20 minutes to spare, McHenry recommends you focus on doing
a quick, 10-minute run, 5 minutes of dynamic stretching and then 5 minutes
of hip strengthening exercises, using a resistance band. Try to squeeze in a few
minutes of core work (plank variations are a good go-to) every day, too.