SINGLE LEG SQUAT TO WALK OUT

Benefits: Strengthens your arms, abs, back, legs and glutes; improves core stability.

1. Begin in standing position.

2. Bend left knee slightly and lean forward from hips, lifting right foot a few inches off the floor.

3. Hinge forward from hips, reaching arms out in front of you, and place palms on the floor.

4. Walk out into a plank, keeping back flat, abs engaged and right foot lifted. Lower right foot to

floor and lift left leg. Continue alternating sides, while holding plank, for 50 seconds. Reverse

back to start. Switch legs and repeat.