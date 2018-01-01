RECOVERY Recovery is just as important as your hard

workouts. Listen to what your body needs on

recovery days, whether that means taking the

day off completely, cross-training with the N+TC

App or running a few Recovery miles. Ideally, at

least two of your Recovery days should be spent

running. Recovery Runs increase your stamina

and help you recover at the highest quality

possible after intense training. They should be run

as Progression Runs. See Types of Runs below

for a definition of Progression Run.