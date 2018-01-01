 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
NIKE+ RUN CLUB TRAINING PLANS

Developed with expert insights from Nike+ Run Club Coaches, our running plans are designed to help you run your first, funnest and fastest miles. Adaptable to your experience level. Flexible with your schedule. Each plan is comprised of Speed, Endurance, Progression and Recovery workouts to make you a more complete runner.

plans_03.jpg

IT STARTS WITH A PLAN

Explore the running distances below, and download the plan that suits your goals.

MARATHON 18 - Week Training Plan

HALF MARATHON 14 - Week Training Plan

15K 14 - Week Training Plan

10K 8 - Week Training Plan

5K 8 - Week Training Plan

GET STARTED At the beginning of your running journey?
We have you covered, come run with us.

FIND YOUR STRIDE Develop techniques and build a strong foundation with legendary Track and Field coach John Smith.

TALK WITH A RUNNING EXPERT Nike Running Experts are here for you to answer any questions you may have about getting started.

FIND YOUR FAST MILE An 8 - week training program designed to help
you run a funner and faster mile.

READY SET GO NRC's Ready Set Go is your ultimate guide to start running. Enter the World
of Running with tips, coaching and 10 easy runs to get you out the door.

CHRIS BENNETT Chris Bennett is the Global Head Coach of the Nike+ Run Club. As a high school standout, he went on to captain the University of North Carolina Cross Country and Track teams. After graduation, he was a 4-minute miler with the Nike Farm Team. From Nike Cross Nationals to both Indoor and Outdoor National Championships, Bennett has coached athletes to incredible success. As the Nike+ Run Club Global Head Coach, Bennett enjoys mentoring and helping all runners become better, faster athletes.

JERRY SCHUMACHER Former University of Wisconsin head coach, Jerry Schumacher is an American track coach specializing in distance running. He has coached Olympic bronze medalist and the American women's 10k record holder Shalane Flanagan, the former men's American 10k record holder Chris Solinsky, the men's American two-mile record holder Matt Tegenkamp.

JOHN SMITH Best known for winning the men's 400 meters event at the 1971 Pan American Games, John Smith remains the world record holder for the 440-yard dash. After retiring from competition, he has spent his days training track and field elites. He now coaches English Gardner and Carmelita Jeter, who holds the second fastest 100-meter time.

GO THE DISTANCE

Hit the ground running. We’ve organized our shoes into three categories to help you find the right feel and get the most out of your training goals.

COME RUN WITH US There’s motivation in numbers. Come run your first, funnest or fastest miles with the global Nike+ Run Club community.

THE ULTIMATE RUNNING APP Track your route, distance, pace, time and see how you stack up against your friends with the Nike+ Running App.

ASK AN EXPERT Nike Running Experts are here for you to answer any questions you may have. Running Experts are available from 8am to 5pm PDT.

WE ARE ALL MEANT
TO BE RUNNERS Running doesn’t turn anyone away at the door. If we want to bring out
 the runner inside us, we just have to lace up and get out.

ALL RUNNERS NEED
TO BE ATHLETES. It takes more than a pair of legs to be fast. It takes our entire body, mind and unbreakable spirit.

EVERY RUN
HAS A PURPOSE Some days we’ll feel pushed. Some days we’ll push back. Find the meaning in every mile.

RESPECT THE RUN BUT
NEVER FEAR IT. It’s going to be hard. That’s why we love it. Respect is earned from doing the work. So get out and get after it.

EMBRACE YOUR WEAKNESSES. With regular and consistent work, our weaknesses can become our strengths.

MEASURE SUCCESS IN AS
MANY WAYS POSSIBLE Not every run will be our farthest or fastest, but every run is an achievement and should be seen as such.

WE BELIEVE IN YOU,
EVEN WHEN YOU DON'T. On days when we feel less than our best, we can always seek motivation from our community. Nike+ Run Club is here to remind us that our best is always within our reach.

