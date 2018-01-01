Developed with expert insights from Nike+ Run Club Coaches, our running plansare designed to help you run your first, funnest and fastest miles. Adaptable to yourexperience level. Flexible with your schedule. Each plan is comprised of Speed, Endurance,Progression and Recovery workouts to make you a more complete runner.
IT STARTS WITH A PLAN
Explore the running distances below, and downloadthe plan that suits your goals.
MEET THE COACHESOur Nike Run Coaches have trained champions at the highest level.Now we’ve partnered with them to design training plans that are fun,approachable, and achievable for every runner, regardless of the goal.
CHRIS BENNETTChris Bennett is the Global Head Coach of the Nike+ Run Club.As a high school standout, he went on to captain the Universityof North Carolina Cross Country and Track teams. After graduation,he was a 4-minute miler with the Nike Farm Team. From Nike CrossNationals to both Indoor and Outdoor National Championships,Bennett has coached athletes to incredible success. As the Nike+ RunClub Global Head Coach, Bennett enjoys mentoring and helping allrunners become better, faster athletes.
JERRY SCHUMACHERFormer University of Wisconsin head coach, Jerry Schumacher is an Americantrack coach specializing in distance running. He has coached Olympicbronze medalist and the American women's 10k record holder ShalaneFlanagan, the former men's American 10k record holder Chris Solinsky, themen's American two-mile record holder Matt Tegenkamp.
JOHN SMITHBest known for winning the men's 400 meters event at the 1971 Pan AmericanGames, John Smith remains the world record holder for the 440-yard dash.After retiring from competition, he has spent his days training track andfield elites. He now coaches English Gardner and Carmelita Jeter, who holdsthe second fastest 100-meter time.
GO THE DISTANCE
Hit the ground running. We’ve organized our shoes into three categories to helpyou find the right feel and get the most out of your training goals.
WE ARE ALL MEANT
TO BE RUNNERSRunning doesn’t turn anyone away at the door. If we want to bring out the runner inside us, we just have to lace up and get out.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
ALL RUNNERS NEED
TO BE ATHLETES.It takes more than a pair of legs to be fast. It takes ourentire body, mind and unbreakable spirit.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
EVERY RUN
HAS A PURPOSESome days we’ll feel pushed. Some dayswe’ll push back. Find the meaning in every mile.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
RESPECT THE RUN BUT
NEVER FEAR IT.It’s going to be hard. That’s why we love it. Respect isearned from doing the work. So get out and get after it.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
EMBRACE YOUR WEAKNESSES.With regular and consistent work, our weaknessescan become our strengths.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
MEASURE SUCCESS IN AS
MANY WAYS POSSIBLENot every run will be our farthest or fastest, but everyrun is an achievement and should be seen as such.
THE NIKE+ RUN CLUB PHILOSOPHY
WE BELIEVE IN YOU,
EVEN WHEN YOU DON'T.On days when we feel less than our best, we can always seek motivation from our community.Nike+ Run Club is here to remind us that our best is always within our reach.