 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

READY SET GO: RUN 9 OF 10

RUNNING PLAN
READY SET GO
EVG_Header_NRC_v02_D01.jpg
NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P1.jpg

RUN 9:
TRACK ATTACK YOU KNOW HOW WE CAN TELL YOU’RE GETTING STRONGER?

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P2.jpg

You’re totally ready to hit the track. That’s right, that 400 meter (m) oval is for real runners.
You belong out there. Simply bring your running shoes and your confidence along.
You’ll find your fast on the track.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P3.jpg

WHAT TO EXPECT Track workouts are no joke. It’s not going to be the easiest of the 10 runs, but you’ve got this. It’s all
about pushing your pace for a short period of time, recovering after, and then walking away with more
speed than what you had when you arrived.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P4.jpg

WORKOUT Warm up with 2 easy laps on the track. Then stretch. Run 200m at a hard, fast pace, followed by a
200m recovery walk or jog. Repeat 6 times. Cool down with 2 more relaxed, easy laps.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P5.jpg

TIP If you don’t have access to a track, find a flat stretch where you can do the following: Warm up with an
easy 5-minute run. Stretch. Follow with 1 minute at a hard, fast pace and recover for 1 minute.
Repeat 6 times. Cool down with a 5-minute jog.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run9_P6.jpg
NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run9_P7.jpg

NEXT RUN: RUN YOU Repeat after us: “I am a RUNNER.” All there is to do now
is celebrate your stride with some freestyle miles.

RELATED ARTICLE: FIND YOUR FAST EVEN FASTER You’ve experimented going fast. Now it’s time to take it up a notch.
Here are some tips to help you stay up to speed.

NRC_HUB_SERVICES_EN_US_FOOTER_SLIDE01.jpg

COME RUN
WITH US

ASK AN
EXPERT

NIKE+ RUN CLUB
APP

SPOTIFY
PLAYLISTS

Run and train with the global
Nike+ Run Club community.

When you need training tips or
product recommendations, our
running experts have you
covered 5am-7pm PT every day.

Your perfect running partner.

Run to the sounds of NRC Live
Sessions, with playlists
updated weekly.

NRC_HUB_SERVICES_EN_US_FOOTER_SLIDE02.jpg

NIKE+ RUN CLUB
APP

SPOTIFY
PLAYLIST

NRC TRIAL
TRACKS

NIKE+ TRAINING
CLUB

Your perfect running partner.

Run to the sounds of NRC Live
Sessions, with playlists
updated weekly.

Take your new shoes out for
a spin with a one-on-one coaching
and music experience.

Run smarter and train better
with over 100 workouts created by
Nike Master Trainers.

RUNNING SHOES

RUNNING CLOTHING

RUNNING GEAR

FEATURED

Loading