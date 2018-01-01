 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
READY SET GO: RUN 3 OF 10

RUNNING PLAN
READY SET GO
EVG_Header_NRC_v02_D01.jpg
NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P1.jpg

RUN 3:
CRUISE CONTROL IT'S NOT ALWAYS ABOUT RUNNING FAST; IT'S ABOUT RUNNING SMART.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P2.jpg

This workout is all about finding a pace that you're comfortable with throughout the course of your run.
It's not always about running fast; it's about running smart.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P3.jpg

WHAT TO EXPECT In between hard workouts (Speed Runs or Long Runs), it's important to take a day to recover. This doesn't
always mean rest--you can go on a short, easy run and let your body actively recover, too. This workout is
designed to help you keep it cool and controlled during a Recovery Run.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P4.jpg

WORKOUT Run for 8 minutes and turn around, taking the same route to return to start. The second half should be
slightly faster, but no more than a minute faster than you went out. Your goal is to stay relaxed and
maintain a comfortable pace throughout the entire duration of your run.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P5.jpg

TIP Your last run was speedy! And nothing helps you recover from a Speed Run like a Recovery Run. Make it
your main goal to keep it easy and relaxed the entire time to help your legs recover for your next big effort.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run3_P6.jpg
NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run3_P7.jpg

NEXT RUN: MAP MAKER It's time to go long--whatever that means to you.
Whether it's one mile or five miles, the challenge is the same.

RELATED ARTICLE: RUN GEAR ESSENTIALS Understand the performance innovations behind why you should
rock certain running gear, so you look and feel the part.

Loading