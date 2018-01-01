 RETURN HOME SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
ADDED TO CART
ADDED TO WISH LIST
Give a gift that fits everyone.
Size: Qty: @  
Standard gift card delivery is free
Subtotal
VIEW CART () CHECKOUT
VIEW WISH LIST
You have no items in your cart

READY SET GO: RUN 1 OF 10

RUNNING PLAN
READY SET GO
EVG_Header_NRC_v02_D01.jpg
NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P1.jpg

RUN 1:
GET OUT HERE THE NUMBER ONE RULE OF RUNNING IS…RUN!

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P2.jpg

Sounds easy enough, right? But the hardest part is getting started, so let’s jump
that hurdle and begin the first run now. Prove yourself awesome, lace up, and step out the door.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P3.jpg

WHAT TO EXPECT We're going to kick things off with a simple out-and-back. It's all about just hitting the road
and slowly warming your mind and body up to the idea of running.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P4.jpg

WORKOUT Before you begin, set your Nike+ Running App to a Basic Run.
Run for 5 minutes, then turn around and run back. Seriously, that's it.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P5.jpg

TIP Don't concern yourself with how far or fast you run today. The effort should feel comfortable and if it
doesn't then slow down the pace until it is. The victory is in getting out there and moving your legs.
If you did that, you win. You're awesome. And to celebrate this small victory–and big step–let's talk
about some other things that are awesome... about running, of course.

NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P6.jpg
NikeDigital_RN_RSG_Run1_P7.jpg

NEXT RUN: BEAT BUSTER Think of the street as your own personal dance floor.
Now get moving, find your groove, and experiment with
different paces by running to the rhythm of a custom playlist.

RELATED ARTICLE: REASONS WHY RUNNING IS AWESOME Yeah, the health benefits are important, but there are so many more
things that make running the coolest way to spend your free time.

NRC_HUB_SERVICES_EN_US_FOOTER_SLIDE01.jpg

COME RUN
WITH US

ASK AN
EXPERT

NIKE+ RUN CLUB
APP

SPOTIFY
PLAYLISTS

Run and train with the global
Nike+ Run Club community.

When you need training tips or
product recommendations, our
running experts have you
covered 5am-7pm PT every day.

Your perfect running partner.

Run to the sounds of NRC Live
Sessions, with playlists
updated weekly.

NRC_HUB_SERVICES_EN_US_FOOTER_SLIDE02.jpg

NIKE+ RUN CLUB
APP

SPOTIFY
PLAYLIST

NRC TRIAL
TRACKS

NIKE+ TRAINING
CLUB

Your perfect running partner.

Run to the sounds of NRC Live
Sessions, with playlists
updated weekly.

Take your new shoes out for
a spin with a one-on-one coaching
and music experience.

Run smarter and train better
with over 100 workouts created by
Nike Master Trainers.

RUNNING SHOES

RUNNING CLOTHING

RUNNING GEAR

FEATURED

Loading