Speaking the language will help make you feel every bit the runner you are.

Here are 10 runner’s terms to know.

1 – SPEED RUN

A Speed Run is where you run fast for multiple brief periods. These intervals can be the same length

and pace with the same amount of recovery time, or can involve various distances, paces and recovery

periods. Intervals are the best way to improve your fastest pace. Ideally, this type of a workout is done

on a track but it can be done just about anywhere. You may choose to use city blocks, traffic lights or even trees as interval markers.

2 – ENDURANCE RUN

An Endurance Run is a long distance run at a comfortable pace. It is an essential part of your training that

helps the body and mind adapt to increased distances. This run should be run as a Progression Run (see

definition of Progression Run).

3 – RECOVERY RUN

Recovery Runs are the runs you do on days between your hard workouts. They shouldn't be challenging,

but they should be run progressively (see definition of Progressive Run). Recovery Runs are just as

important as your hard workouts.

4 – PROGRESSION RUN

Progression Runs are runs that start at a slower pace and finish at a faster pace. They improve stamina and

allow the body to adapt to the stress of running. Anytime you're not doing a speed or strength workout, you

should aim to run progressively.

5 – FARTLEK

The Swedish term for speed play, a Fartlek works on speed and strength by alternating distances an

paces during a continuous run. An example Fartlek workout structure could be one minute running easy

followed by one minute running hard, repeated for a certain amount of minutes, miles or alternating every

city block.

6 – TEMPO PACE

This is the pace that teaches your body to be comfortable being uncomfortable by maintaining a quick

and steady pace for a specified distance.

7 – STRIDES

These are very short, fast efforts that build your overall speed without exhausting you. Not all-out sprints,

but fast, relaxed running. Take plenty of recovery between each stride. Start with two or three after your

run, and eventually work your way up.

8 – OVERPRONATION

This occurs when your heel contacts the ground, and your foot rolls inward excessively as you toe-off with

your big toe.

9 – PR OR PB

A personal record or personal best – a person’s fastest time at any given distance.

10 – PACE

When runners talk about pace, they are referring to the amount of time it takes to run one mile. So,

10-minute pace becomes a run at 10-minutes per mile.